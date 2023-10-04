BAGUIO CITY — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake, tectonic in origin, rocked Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan before noon on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tremor that struck at 11:35 a.m. was felt strongest at Intensity 4 in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte and followed by aftershocks a number of aftershocks.

Cagayan Governor Manuel N. Mamba reported no casualties or damage to property as a result of the earthquake that jolted the island where a 6.4-magnitude tremor struck last Sept. 11.

In a separate report, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the quake did not cause any damage to the Tuguegarao Airport in Cagayan nor disrupt its operations. — Artemio A. Dumlao