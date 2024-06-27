GOVERNMENT troops killed at least seven Maoist rebels during clashes in the village of Malbang, Pantabangan in Nueva Ecija province on Wednesday afternoon.

The encounters followed aerial operations in the hinterlands of sitio Marikit in the village of Abuyo, Alfonso Castaneda, June 20, 2024.

The New People’s Army rebels were yet to be identified, said Philippine Army Major Dondon D. Canilang, civil military operations officer of the 703rd Infantry Brigade.

Three M14 rifles, six M16 rifles, one M16 with an M203 attached rifle, a low-powered firearm, rebel documents and personal belongings were seized, he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Jerald Reyes, commander of the 84th Infantry Battalion said hot pursuit operation was part of their efforts to locate and run after the rebels after they were reported circling around Alfonso Castaneda town last week.

“We stopped their plan to restore their influence on the community by sowing terror,” he said in Filipino. — Artemio A. Dumlao