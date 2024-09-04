BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City logged no casualties from severe tropical storm Yagi (Enteng) even as the city was battered by heavy rains since Sunday.

The city’s Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) noted that there were no evacuations of residents living along low-lying areas in the city that were perennially flooded during continuous rains.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong suspended classes from Kindergarten to Elementary on Wednesday as monsoon rains continued in the city though “Enteng” is exiting the PAR.

Some local government units in the Cordillera Region also opted to declare class suspensions as occasional strong winds and rains are still being experienced.

Authorities have continued reminding the public to be on alert because of the enhanced SouthWest Monsoon that may still cause landslides and flooding. — Artemio A. Dumlao