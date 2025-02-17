BAGUIO CITY — The social welfare department here is reiterating its services are not tied with politics, but part of its mandate to serve the Filipinos especially those in dire need.

In a public advisory on Monday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Cordillera said Family Food Packs (FFPs) and Non-Food Items (NFIs) are intended solely for disaster-affected families and individuals. “These relief items are part of the agency’s disaster response efforts to ensure the immediate needs of affected communities are met,” it stressed.

It reiterated to the public that distribution of disaster response efforts is not part of any electoral activity.

It added that FFPs and kits should not be affiliated with or distributed on behalf of any candidate, political party, or Party-List participating in the May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

“The DSWD encourages the public to promptly report any misuse or improper distribution of these relief items for political purposes,” DSWD-Cordillera urged.

The DSWD also warns staff and other public servants that they are strictly barred from participating in electioneering or utilizing these resources for partisan activities.

According to the latest update of the DSWD-Cordillera, there are available FFPs and NFIs, as of February, ready to be distributed to the different local government units as augmentation support in case the need arises due to unexpected incidents and disasters.

The DSWD reported that there are 69,191 FFPs and 24,558 NFIs in stockpiles in the highland region. — Artemio A. Dumlao