PIDDIG, Ilocos Norte — Farmers in Ilocos Norte are eyeing premium wagyu beef production as a new growth driver, amid mounting concerns over declining soil fertility in longstanding rice areas.

The shift was highlighted during the 4th Wagyu, Sorghum and Soybean Forum held on Monday in Piddig town, where about 500 members of local irrigators’ associations gathered to explore high-value, climate-smart alternatives.

Administrator Eddie G. Guillen of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), a Piddig native and former mayor, urged farmers to move beyond traditional rice cultivation and maximize irrigation for more profitable ventures such as wagyu cattle production. He was joined by NIA Region 1 Acting Regional Manager Geffrey B. Catulin, as local officials pressed for farm innovation and value-adding activities.

Former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, who spearheaded the forum, promoted integrated systems combining sorghum cultivation with cattle raising. He said past government livestock programs faltered largely due to the absence of a reliable local feed base, stressing that growing feed crops alongside cattle is key to making wagyu production viable even for smallholders.

Sorghum was presented as a drought-resistant alternative to corn for cattle feed, while soybeans were recommended as a complementary crop that can both supply protein requirements and provide farmers with an additional income stream.

Expanding local soybean output could also reduce dependence on imported soybean meals, linking crop diversification directly to livestock profitability.

However, soil tests from rice farms revealed very low nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels after years of monocropping.

Experts advised restoring soil health through the addition of organic matter and the planting of legumes such as soybeans during fallow periods, emphasizing that rebuilding soil fertility is critical to Ilocos Norte’s ambition of becoming a hub for high-value, diversified agriculture. — Artemio A. Dumlao