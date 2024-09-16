BAGUIO CITY — A total of P10.2 million worth of fully grown marijuana shrubs were burned down after a two-day operation over the weekend in Barangays Dananao and Butbut Proper in Tinglayan, Kalinga.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo said 51,000 fully grown marijuana plants were discovered in a plantation spanning 3,400 square meters.

No cultivator was caught though, Mr. Peredo said, while vowing investigators will find out who might have been behind the plantation.

After documenting the haul, the marijuana was put on fire. — Artemio A. Dumlao