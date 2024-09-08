A PHILIPPINE senator has filed a resolution that seeks to probe the alleged cover up by Davao officials and personalities in the smuggling of crystal meth (shabu) worth P11 billion in 2018.

Under Senate Resolution No. 1177, Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa sought to investigate the officials, including a former presidential economic adviser, and a congressman.

The call stemmed from a recent House of Representatives probe that looked into the allegations of former Customs security officer Jimmy Guban, accusing the officials and personalities of colluding to cover up the smuggling of illegal drugs.

“These serious allegations of involvement of government officials, cover-up and manipulation by government officials involving the multi-billion-peso shabu shipment runs contrary to the provisions of the 1987 Constitution which emphasizes that ‘public office is a public trust’,” Mr. Dela Rosa said in the resolution, dated Sept. 3.

Mr. Guban is the same Customs security officer served as a key witness in the Senate investigation on the importation of the multi-billion worth of shabu using magnetic lifters.

Mr. Dela Rosa noted in the resolution that the allegations Mr. Guban in the 2018 Senate probe were false, and contradictory to his statement before the quad committee.

“He further admitted before the House quad committee that he allegedly lied about the persons responsible for the illegal shipment of shabu during his testimony to the Senate in 2018 because of threats to his and his family’s life,” the resolution read in part.

“His allegations came as a shock to the public as this was completely contradictory to his statements during the investigations conducted in 2018 which led to his conviction.”

In his third address to Congress, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. that among the over 6,000 high-value targets arrested involved in the illegal drug trade, 400 of them were government employees, 42 of whom where uniformed personnel and 77 were elected official.

“This government believes that drug dependence is a serious mental health condition,” the President said in his speech.

“Conversely, the lack of access to treatment for substance abuse results in chronic illnesses and other adverse social effects on the community.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez