DETAINED former Senator Leila M. De Lima’s former aide and two others tagged in the same illegal drug trafficking case have asked a Muntinlupa judge to stop handling the case, citing a conflict of interest.

In three separate motions, the co-accused sought for Muntinlupa Presiding Judge Romeo S. Buenaventura to inhibit from the pending drug case since he is the brother of Emmanuel S. Buenaventura, who had helped Ms. De Lima’s former aide, Ronnie P. Dayan, execute his affidavit testifying against the former lawmaker.

Mr. Dayan had since recanted his statement, saying he was coerced by the late former Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo T. Umali to testify against Ms. De Lima.

The former aide argued that the judge’s brother used to lawyer for Mr. Umali, which created a conflict of interest.

“Occupying as they do an exalted position in the administration of justice, judges must pay a high price for the honor bestowed upon them,” Haidee S. Soriano, Mr. Dayan’s lawyer, said in the motion to inhibit.

“Hence, any act which would give the appearance of impropriety becomes, of itself, reprehensible.”

BAIL

The same judge rejected last week the former senator’s motion for bail, saying it could not overlook the testimonial evidence against her.

In a separate motion on Tuesday, Ms. De Lima asked the Muntinlupa court to reconsider her motion for bail.

Ms. De Lima’s lawyers said the court should have used the basis of probable cause instead of relying on the evidence of guilt being strong in deciding on the bail plea.

“The absolute and complete reliance of the Honorable Court on the testimony of the Prosecution witnesses, but only on their direct examination, is unprecedented, unfounded, and almost brazen,” according to the motion for reconsideration.

The court has dismissed a separate illegal drug trafficking case against Ms. De Lima and Mr. Dayan on May 12, citing reasonable doubt.

Four witnesses have retracted their testimonies against the former lawmaker. They all claimed to have been coerced by the previous administration.

The former senator originally faced three illegal drug cases. The tribunal dismissed her first case in 2021. — John Victor D. Ordoñez