THE COURT of Tax Appeals (CTA) has denied the Benguet Electric Cooperative’s (BENECO) refund claim of P12.13 million, representing its deficiency minimum corporate income tax for the year 2015.

In a 20-page decision dated Sept. 11, the tribunal said it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the tax dispute since the firm failed to file an appeal on time.

“After the lapse of the 180-day period under the law in 2018, there is already an inaction on the part of the respondent commissioner of internal revenue and petitioner (Benguet Electric) should have filed a judicial appeal within 30 days after,” Associate Justice Jean Marie A. Bacorro-Villena said in the ruling. — John Victor D. Ordoñez