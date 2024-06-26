CONGRESSMEN on Wednesday urged electric generation and distribution companies to ensure their grids are structurally sound to prevent power failure during the rainy season.

Power companies should also formulate plans to prevent and mitigate brownouts caused by heavy downpours, which the lawmakers said disrupt economic productivity.

“Our energy infrastructure has to be resilient,” Zambales Rep. Jefferson F. Khonghun said in a statement. “Any weakness in our power grid could lead to severe consequences for our people and the economy “Power companies must assure us that they have contingency plans in place.”

The country’s grid infrastructure should be able to withstand torrential rains caused by La Niña, ensuring uninterrupted power generation and distribution services to Filipinos, Party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo L. Gutierrez said in the same statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio