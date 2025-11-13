A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday filed a resolution urging the House of Representatives to conduct a congressional inquiry into P4.44 billion worth of sketchy flood control projects along major rivers in Davao province.

House Resolution No. 464 urges the House committees of public works and public accounts to investigate 80 “red-flagged” contracts totaling P4.44 billion awarded from 2019 to 2022, citing “grave irregularities” that include project overlap, redundant funding and fund disbursement without being in the yearly government’s yearly budget.

“Our preliminary analysis reveals the same patterns of corruption in Davao that have been uncovered in Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, and other parts of the country,” Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio, who filed the measure, said in a statement.

He said the House committees should “determine the full extent of irregularities, identify all responsible parties, recommend appropriate charges, propose legislative reforms and ensure recovery of misused funds.”

“Billions of pesos meant to protect communities from flooding have been plundered through ghost projects, overpricing, and kickbacks,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio