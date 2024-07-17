THE NATIONAL Government should return almost P90 billion in surplus funds that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) remitted to the Treasury, a congressman said on Wednesday.

The money should instead be used to improve the coverage of benefit packages for members of the state insurer, Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement.

She said the fund transfer violates the Universal Healthcare Act, which mandates PhilHealth to enhance its health benefit package and coverage using excess funds.

“This immoral transfer of funds is a direct assault on the health rights of Filipinos,” Ms. Castro said. “We demand that the Marcos administration immediately return these funds to PhilHealth, where they rightfully belong and should be used for the benefit of its members.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio