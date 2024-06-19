THE GOVERNMENT should consider moving telecommunication and power lines underground in areas often struck by calamities to ensure minimal power and communication disruptions, a congressman said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy said the Department of Energy (DoE) and National Electrification Administration (NEA) should come up with a plan for the relocation of these cables.

The underground relocation of connection lines should be done in the next 15 years, to be implemented in three phases of five years each, she added.

“Underground power lines and telecommunications that include satellite internet should be central to ensuring post-disaster continuity and survival, especially in the most calamity-prone localities,” Ms. Dy said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio