By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

SINGAPORE — The Southeast Asian cruise market has seen “tremendous” growth despite disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, a Disney Cruise Line executive said.

The Disney Cruise Line recently launched a Singapore-based cruise liner to tap into the Southeast Asian market, Sarah Fox, the region’s general manager, announced during a media briefing in Singapore last week.

Ms. Fox expects the Southeast Asian cruise industry to boom as more Asian vacationers see cruise trips as a vacation option.

“From the Disney Cruise Line standpoint, we’ve seen tremendous growth within the industry,” she said. “I think that we’re really going to see market growth there, which is very exciting.”

The Disney Cruise Line announced on Wednesday last week the details of the Disney Adventure, a Singapore-based cruise liner with a maximum onboard capacity of 6,000 guests. It will be the biggest ship of its fleet by the time it launches in 2025.

The pandemic has disrupted the cruise line industry as cruise businesses halted operations and countries sought to curb the virus’ spread, resulting in tighter travel regulations.

The Disney Cruise Line is seeking to expand its cruise liner fleet to 13 from five by 2031, Senior Vice-President and General Manager Sharon Siskie said during the Disney Adventure’s event launch.

Asked whether the cruise line company is eyeing the Philippines as a potential host for its voyages, Ms. Fox said: “We’re really focused on Singapore as a team. We are very excited to be bringing Disney Cruise Line to Singapore and to be homeported for the next five years, that’s where our team’s focus is right now.”

The Disney Cruise Line opted for Singapore due to its infrastructure, with it also being a hub for Asian travelers.

“Many people travel and have been traveling to Singapore from around the region,” said Ms. Fox. “[That’s] the great connectivity that I talked about. [It] has one of the best world-class airports, [together] with the cruise infrastructure,” she said.

“[Singapore] offers a wonderful environment: the safety, the balance of nature, and the cosmopolitan aspect of the city. It really is a wonderful destination,” she added.