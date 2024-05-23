COTABATO CITY — Gunmen shot and killed a commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), who once served as a municipal councillor in Maguindanao del Sur province, inside a tightly guarded hotel compound in this city on Wednesday.

Abdurahman L. Kasid had just emerged from one of the function rooms of the Em Manor Hotel, where he attended an activity of the Bangsamoro human settlements ministry, when two gunmen approached him and opened fire. The assailants immediately fled the scene in a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

The victim’s relatives told reporters on Thursday that Mr. Kasid is identified with one of two feuding MILF groups in Mamasapano, where armed clashes have erupted over control of strategic swaths of lands in the municipality. — John Felix M. Unson