COTABATO CITY — A 13-year-old student died on the spot while 10 other minors were badly hurt in a road accident on Monday, Sept. 2, in Barangay Macambol in Mati City.

The students were on their way to school when the passenger van carrying them rolled over and landed on its side while its driver was maneuvering through a stretch of the highway in Barangay Macambol in Mati City.

It was reported that the Mati City local government extended initial assistance to the family of the student who perished in the accident and to other passengers who are confined in a hospital.

Radio reports here on Wednesday morning quoted officials of the Mati City Police Office as saying that probers and barangay officials suspect the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical problem that caused the accident. — John Felix M. Unson