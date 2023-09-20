COTABATO CITY — Three farmers, two of them brothers, were gunned down by two men armed with assault rifles around noon last Tuesday in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.

Evidence lifted from the crime scene in Barangay Inudaran, Kauswagan, showed that the assailants used M-16 and M-14 rifles in the fatal attack on farmers Undoh D. Alfante and his neighbors, Mark and Mike Y. Maglangit.

Major Joe Mark F. Capitle, Kauswagan municipal police chief, said on Wednesday it appeared that the gunmen first executed Mr. Alfante. Alarmed by the gunshots, the Maglangit brothers came to check on their neighbor and were also gunned down by the assailants.

Mr. Capitle said local government and barangay leaders were helping homicide investigators identify the killers. — John Felix M. Unson