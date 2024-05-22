A TAGUIG court has found a member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) guilty of rebellion for attacks against military personnel and communication facilities in Quezon.

In a 56-page decision, Judge Marivic C. Vitor of the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 266 sentenced the woman NPA member to a minimum of 10 years to maximum of 17 years and four months in prison.

“Positive identification were categorical and consistent and without any showing of ill motive on the part of the eyewitness testifying on the matter,” the decision said in convicting the woman who led several attacks against military forces that resulted in some deaths and injuries.

The woman pleaded not guilty to rebellion, saying in her testimonies she wasn’t in the vicinity or near Quezon Province when the attacks between Nov. 19 and 25, 2005, happened.

Despite this, witnesses recognized her and some members of the group during the prosecution.

“We stood united once again in the face of sinister terrorists and conquered this menace by our resilience and unity. We will never back down against such evil who continue to destabilize the government and sow discord and division. This is the very guarantee we can give our country and people,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla in a statement. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana