CHINA’S embassy in Manila opened a new visa application center in Makati City, which it expects to grow the number of Filipinos touring China.

“This new visa center, with its perfect location, a spacious reception hall, first-class facilities, sufficient reception capacity, and a professional management team, will greatly enhance the efficiency and experience of visa processing,” Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xillian said in his speech at the new visa center, a copy of which was sent to reporters via Viber.

He said slightly more than 200,000 Chinese nationals visited the Philippines last year.

In 2019, 1.3 million Chinese visited the Philippines, Mr. Huang said, citing Chinese government data. Globally, China has set up 100 overseas visa application centers in 52 countries.

“My embassy has worked tirelessly to improve visa processing capacity and service quality despite a shortage of personnel among other bottlenecks,” he said.

“The exchange of personnel is a crucial basis for enhancing mutual understanding, deepening cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, and culture, and sharing development opportunities between China and the Philippines,” he added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez