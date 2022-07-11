THE SUPREME Court (SC) on Monday extended the application deadline for the 2022 online bar examinations to August 15 to give law school graduates more time to submit documentary requirements.

In a statement, SC Associate Justice and Bar Examinations Chairperson Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa said law schools have different academic calendars which may make it difficult for some applicants to find enough time to apply for this year’s exams scheduled in November.

He said the rescheduling would also give the court enough time to process and verify the applications.

The application period was initially set from June 13 to July 15.

Applicants for the exams for aspiring lawyers will be through the court’s online platform, Bar Personalized Login Unified System (Bar PLUS).

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said the High Court would continue digital exams to take full advantage of new technology.

The 2020/21 bar exams were the first to be held digitally and in multiple sites across the country instead of just one testing center. — John Victor D. Ordoñez