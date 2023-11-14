THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) denied on Tuesday a new allegation raised by former information and communications technology chief Eliseo M. Rio, Jr. that some election returns (ER) were transmitted earlier than usual during the 2022 national elections.

In a statement, the Comelec said Mr. Rio claimed that based on the logs from telecommunications companies Globe Telecom and Smart Communications, a total of 7,975 vote counting machines (VCM) transmitted ERs from 1:15 p.m. to 7:09 p.m. before being received in the Comelec transparency server, which might have resulted in the manipulation of results.

But the Comelec clarified that the logs from Globe were due to a consolidating canvassing system connection from the municipal board of canvassers and not from VCMs. Meanwhile, logs from Smart referred not to the election data but to network data.

“This plainly indicates that the telco logs do not show any connected foreign device or illegal device,” said Comelec Spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco in a statement. “Such is not possible because a VCM can only connect and transmit using the digital certificate previously validated and authenticated by the election network and application.”

Meanwhile, the Comelec confirmed it has fully settled honoraria payment for electoral boards and support staff in the recent village and youth polls.

In a Viber message, Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said almost P7 billion were used to pay election officers across the country.

“This is consistent with our own monitoring that almost all payments were made within the first two weeks after the election,” said Teachers Dignity Coalition national chairperson Benjo Basas in a statement. — Jomel R. Paguian