BULACAN residents have rejected San Jose del Monte City’s proposal to attain highly urbanized city (HUC) status in a provincial plebiscite.

The “no” votes from Bulacan residents reached a total of 820,385, surpassing the “yes” votes of 620,707, based on the certificate of canvass (COC) released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released on Wednesday.

The Bulacan plebiscite, held simultaneous with the village and youth elections on October 30, recorded a 76.76% voter turnout from the 2.09 million registered voters in the province.

Out of 24 cities and municipalities in the province, only Meycauayan City and Marilao voted in favor of the HUC proposal.

Even residents of San Jose del Monte City denied the HUC bid with 97,954 “no” votes.

In 2019, the city government of San Jose del Monte, under the mayorship of Mr. Arthur B. Robes, requested then-president Rodrigo Roa Duterte to declare the city as a highly urbanized city, setting off the process that led to Monday’s plebiscite. – Jomel R. Paguian