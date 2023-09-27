THE POLICE Regional Office 13 (PRO13) said on Wednesday that it is not only investigating but also helping multi-sectoral leaders in providing clarity and closure to the controversy surrounding the so-called “Kapihan Cult” in Socorro town, Surigao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John B. Kraft, PRO13 director, said they are “focusing extensive attention on this issue” and “investigating this, particularly for the possible human trafficking” as alleged in a recent statement by Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel that brought to light questionable activities of the group, officially known as the Soccoro Bayanihan Services, Inc. and led by Jay R. Quilario.

Also on Wednesday, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in the same town on Bucas Grande Island clarified that the group is not affiliated in any way with the Catholic church and deemed it “an insult” to the faith that its leader uses the Santo Niño in their indoctrination.

“Jay Rence claims to be the reincarnation of god and even uses our beloved Santo Niño in their indoctrination,” read the statement signed by parish priest, Rev. Fr. Christian E. Funtanares, OSA. “Their belief in the Santo Niño is doubtful since their God is not Jesus but Jay Rence.”

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel had quoted former members of the Kapihan Cult who served as “friar-priests” of Mr. Quilario, whom they call “Señor Agila,” that exploitation, forced labor, and child sexual abuse allegedly goes on within the group.

Although the group is nestled on a hilltop, it is believed to have greater numbers than the Catholics who comprise only 20% of the island’s population.

Mr. Kraft said the police are in close coordination with the local government and the regional Department of Social Welfare and Development office in investigating the group’s activities. — John Felix M. Unson