COTABATO CITY — Law enforcement agents on Monday foiled an attempt by smugglers to deliver P2.6 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia to contacts in the village of Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and local police intercepted a truck carrying 100 boxes of Indonesian-made cigarettes, Brigadier General Prexy D. Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters.

Law enforces acted on a confidential tip.

The contraband would be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition, Mr. Tanggawohn said. — John Felix M. Unson