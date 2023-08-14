COTABATO CITY — Policemen on Sunday thwarted an attempt by two women to transport P680,000 worth of crystal meth from Talitay, Maguindanao del Sur to Sultan Kudarat province.

The suspects would be charged with drug trafficking, Colonel Roel Rullan Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur provincial police director, told reporters on Monday.

Police intercepted the suspects while they were in a vehicle on a highway in the village of Adaon in Datu Anggal Midtimbang. They were caught with half-a-kilo of the illegal drugs.

The duo had been under police surveillance based on tips from informants. — John Felix M. Unson