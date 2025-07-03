LISTED digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is set to launch its operations in Brazil this September as the company eyes international growth.

DigiPlus Brazil will introduce a fresh lineup of livestreamed games, slots, table games, and exclusive self-developed digital entertainment content, which will be delivered through its technology infrastructure strengthened by its migration to Amazon Web Services, the company said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.

“We are excited to bring world-class entertainment to new markets, bringing the strengths and expertise that we have established in the Philippines,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“Our entry into Brazil is part of our strategic expansion program to usher DigiPlus’ next phase of growth,” he added.

DigiPlus is the provider of platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, widely known for interactive gaming and sports entertainment.

The company said it already has a dedicated local team in place, ensuring that DigiPlus Brazil delivers popular global games as well as high-quality local experiences and responsible gaming.

In March, the company tapped industry specialist Graham Tidey as country manager for its Brazil operations.

Citing a report by LCA Economic Consulting, DigiPlus said that Brazil has an estimated market size of $4.6 billion for iGaming, making it one of Latin America’s fastest-growing gaming markets. Brazil has a population of over 200 million and an internet penetration rate of nearly 90%.

In 2024, the Brazilian government approved regulations for both online betting and gaming, providing clear guidelines for licensed operators, consumer protections, and fair taxation, allowing the entry of international players such as DigiPlus.

“This milestone is part of DigiPlus’ strategy to expand its market leadership beyond Southeast Asia by combining secure technology, highly immersive games, and an unwavering commitment to safe, fair, and responsible digital entertainment,” DigiPlus said.

DigiPlus shares dropped by 10% or P5 to P45 per share on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave