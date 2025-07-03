NORTHERN SUN POWER, Inc. (NSPI), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), is eyeing the development of an P18.6-billion solar power project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte, which is targeted for commercial operations by the first quarter of 2029.

The Currimao Solar Power Project is expected to generate 351.436 megawatts of direct current electricity and will be equipped with a 337.8 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system, NSPI said in a document submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“The proposed solar power project is fully aligned with the Philippines’ renewable energy transition, directly supporting the national shift toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources,” the company said.

Spanning a total area of 244.0723 hectares, the project will straddle two towns in the province.

Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2027 and will be energized by the third quarter of 2028.

“The Proponent (NSPI) is deeply committed to advancing the country’s renewable energy goals, ensuring that the project is fully integrated with the Philippine Energy Plan and national development strategies,” the company said.

AboitizPower is the Aboitiz Group’s investment arm for power generation, distribution, and retail electricity, as well as related energy solutions.

To date, the company has a power generation portfolio of 5 gigawatts (GW), of which 1.8 GW are renewables.

The company is targeting an expansion of its total attributable net sellable capacity to 9.2 GW by 2030, with a 50:50 balance between renewable and thermal energy sources.

For 2025, AboitizPower has earmarked P78.1 billion in capital expenditures, with 66% allocated to its renewable energy initiatives.

Among the other solar projects in the company’s pipeline are the 212-megawatt-peak (MWp) Olongapo Solar Power Project in Zambales and the 89-MWp San Manuel Solar Project in Pangasinan. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera