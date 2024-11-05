MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. has invested P695 million to expand its sewerage network in Parañaque City, the company said on Monday.

The project involves the laying of sewer lines along portions of NIA Avenue, Radial Road, and Sucat Avenue, which will collect wastewater from over 35,000 residents of Barangays La Huerta and Santos Dionisio, the water concessionaire said in a statement.

Maynilad said the wastewater will be conveyed to its Parañaque Water Reclamation Facility for proper treatment before being safely discharged into the Kayboboy River, in compliance with environmental standards.

The project, which started in 2021, is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025, according to Zmel Grabillo, Maynilad’s wastewater management head.

“Sewerage projects are highly complex and take time, as new sewer lines must be laid deeper than water pipelines — sometimes as deep as 14 meters below ground. This requires precise engineering and careful excavation,” Mr. Grabillo said.

The company serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

