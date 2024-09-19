COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from a member of the Philippine Coast Guard, a police sergeant and his wife in an entrapment operation in Barangay Boalan in Zamboanga City on Wednesday afternoon.

All three suspects are now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey M. Masauding, director of PRO-9, and Zamboanga City police officials told reporters on Thursday that the suspects were immediately arrested after selling two kilos of shabu, costing P13.6 million, to non-uniformed police agents in a tradeoff in Zone 6 in Barangay Boalan.

Mr. Masauding said the entrapment operation was laid with the support of Zamboanga City officials.

The now detained suspects are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the drug confiscated from them as evidence, according to Masauding. — John Felix M. Unson