CITICORE SOLAR Pangasinan, Inc. (CSPI), a unit of the Saavedra-led Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC), is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to develop connection facilities for its solar farm in Pangasinan.

CSPI has proposed to develop P176.19-million interconnection facilities that will connect its 90-megawatt (MW) Sta. Barbara 1 Solar Power Project to the Luzon grid, according to its filing with the ERC.

The connection will be made through a 69-kilovolt transmission line leading to the Balingueo Substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The company is looking to tap NGCP to operate and maintain the dedicated facility project.

Meanwhile, it has identified MCC-Citicore Construction, Inc. as a potential contractor for supplying the necessary equipment, materials, laboratory, and services for the project.

CREC was among the winning bidders in the second round of the Green Energy Auction Program in 2023.

The Pangasinan solar project was also among the projects certified by the Department of Energy (DoE) as an energy project of national significance, making it eligible for expedited permit processing.

The solar farm is targeted to start commercial operations by 2026, based on data from the DoE as of January.

“Given its aggressive timeline, the completion of the project and the dedicated facility project within its projected timeframe is critical to ensure that additional capacity to the Luzon grid becomes available in a timely manner,” the company said.

The solar project forms part of CREC’s goal to expand its portfolio to 5 gigawatts (GW) by 2028.

The company expects its first GW of energy projects to come online this year. It is also launching its second 1-GW energy project pipeline this year.

CREC, directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manages a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generation projects, power project development operations, and retail electricity supply services.

At present, the company holds a combined gross installed capacity of 285 MW from its solar facilities in the Philippines. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera