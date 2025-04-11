ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL Cebu Airport Corp. (ACAC), the operator of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), has tapped global aviation consultancy Ricondo & Associates, Inc. to develop a master plan for its airport upgrades and expansion plans.

“With this comprehensive master plan, ACAC and Ricondo are setting new benchmarks in airport development, paving the way for MCIA to become a global leader in air travel,” Mactan-Cebu Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Julius G. Neri said in a media release on Thursday.

ACAC is exploring initiatives to expand airport capacity and optimize its operations through technology, in response to growing passenger volume, and to position Cebu as a strategic gateway for tourism and commerce.

The company aims to accommodate future air traffic growth by implementing a phased development strategy, which will allow it to adopt the right approach for capacity expansion, it said.

The plan also covers innovation, technology, and sustainability initiatives, ACAC said, adding that it plans to implement digital solutions and automation to improve operational efficiency, streamline passenger movement, and reduce its carbon footprint.

“Our focus remains on being the main tourism and transfer gateway in the country by delivering an exceptional passenger experience, embracing sustainable practices, and ensuring operational excellence,” ACAC Chief Executive Officer Athanasios Titonis said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose