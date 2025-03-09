COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a drug den owner and five others in an entrapment operation in Barangay Malinis in Lamitan City in Basilan on Friday.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters in Cotabato City on Sunday that all six suspects are now detained, to be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P81,600 worth of crystal meth (shabu) confiscated from them as evidence.

Mr. Castro said the operation that led to their arrest was planned with the help of Lamitan City Mayor Roderick H. Furigay and the Muslim and Christian community leaders in Barangay Malinis.

The drug den owner and his companions were immediately arrested by PDEA-9 agents and personnel of the Lamitan City Police Station. — John Felix M. Unson