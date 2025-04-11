Chevron Philippines, Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex brand and products in the Philippines, is looking for a business partner who will serve as a distributor of Caltex lubricants in Metro Manila.

With over 90 years of presence in the country, CPI offers the opportunity to partner with a world-class brand and market all renowned Caltex Delo, Havoline and Techron oils and lubricants which include:

Engine oils (Diesel & Gasoline)

Motorcycle oils — (synthetics, mineral)

Specialty products (Flushing, Brake & Clutch, Coolant)

Transmission Fluids

Gear oils

Grease oils

Industrial brands

This partner will play a crucial role in distributing lubricants and implementing marketing programs to trade customers within their assigned area such as:

Auto supply stores

Motorcycle shops

Tire shops

Independent workshops

E-commerce platforms

Caltex Fuel Stations

Caltex workshops

Commercial and industrial businesses

And non-traditional stores (supermarkets, hardware stores, etc.)

The chosen partner will be responsible for securing extensive lubricant coverage and availability trade accounts, ensuring timely and reliable delivery of products, offering exceptional customer support and implementing marketing programs within their business area.

Prospective partners should ideally have experience in High Street trade distributorship (lubricants and/or FMCG products), strong territory presence, commitment to providing exceptional customer service, and alignment with Chevron core values and strategies.

To explore this exciting opportunity, interested parties should submit a Letter of Intent and Company Profile to phhqcscstaff@chevron.com and fill out the questionnaire on https://go.chevron.com/MMDistributor on or before April 21, 2025. For inquiries, please contact (02) 8867-7710 or (02) 7793-7600.

