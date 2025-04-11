MOODY’S ANALYTICS trimmed its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the Philippines amid “weaker growth prospects” due to the impact of the US reciprocal tariffs.

“The US dealt the Philippines a harder blow than we expected, declaring a 17% tariff, so we have trimmed our GDP growth forecast to 5.8% from 5.9% in our March baseline,” it said in a report.

“Again, we’ll have to wait and see whether the diluted 10% tariff will last long term or revert to 17%.”

Moody’s Analytics’ forecast is below the government’s 6-8% target this year.

A chart from Moody’s Analytics showed the Philippines’ 17% tariff could have a direct hit of -0.4% on GDP.

“Although US President Donald J. Trump has just declared a 90-day freeze on most of the harsh tariffs announced a week ago and applied a 10% blanket tariff in their place, the April baseline represents the economic toll they’ll have should they eventually go ahead in full.”

“Even if a 10% tariff on most trading partners becomes a permanent US policy, many Asia-Pacific economies will suffer direct and indirect bruising as intraregional trade diminishes,” it added.

The tariffs are expected to weaken the country’s goods exports to the US, as it is the largest buyer of Philippine-made goods.

The Philippines’ top destination for exports is the United States, accounting for about 17% of the total in 2024.

“Further, slowing growth in China will hit service exports, especially in tourism-related sectors. Prior to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic, Chinese tourists were the country’s largest group of visitors,” it added.

Moody’s Analytics flagged the uncertainties from countries’ tariff negotiations with the Trump administration.

“The big unknown is how negotiations might alter the extent and duration of tariffs in all directions and whether the US will extend its 90-day pause on tariffs for 75 countries.”

Mr. Trump’s tariffs have shown the steepest increases since the 1930s, it added.

“Uncertainty is palpable, with tumbling and volatile equity markets headlining financial market turbulence.”

“The negative and pervasive impact of a sustained rise in uncertainty cannot be understated. Household and business sentiment is crumbling, and if the calamity continues, monetary policy easing that was supposed to characterize 2025 will lose some of its potency.”

Consumers are also expected to spend less amid the economic uncertainty. Businesses are also seen to hold back on investments, it added.

The slew of tariffs also “increase the odds of a global recession,” Moody’s Analytics said.

“Under those tariffs, inflation across Asia would stay subdued amid weaker trade and growth dynamics. Inflation in the US, however, would rise as tariffs increased prices of producer and consumer goods.”

Meanwhile, Moody’s Analytics said Philippine inflation will likely remain within the 2-4% target band for the rest of the year.

It also expects the central bank to deliver another 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut in the second half, following its April policy decision.

‘TOO EARLY’

Meanwhile, Fitch Solutions unit BMI said the Philippine GDP may grow by 5.2% this year if the US implements a 17% tariff on the Philippines.

“Our preliminary estimates suggest that this will reduce output by around 1.1 percentage points (from its current projection of 6.3%), putting the government’s growth target of 6-7% at risk,” BMI said, noting that it is still premature to commit to any revisions to the forecast.

“With negotiations on the cards, it is too early to identify the extent of Trump’s tariffs on the Philippine economy.”

However, BMI said it expects the Philippines to “succeed” in negotiations with the Trump administration and secure a lower tariff rate.

“Regardless of what the final tariff rate will be, we expect lawmakers will resort to increasing public spending to cushion the economic fallout caused by Washington’s protectionist policies,” it said.

“The Philippines remains a vital security partner for the US, particularly as Washington aims to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the South China Sea. This strategic relationship should afford the Philippines some leverage in negotiations.”

BMI retained its forecast that the Philippines’ fiscal deficit will widen to 5.9% of GDP this year from 5.7% last year. This is higher than the 5.3% deficit ceiling set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

“If anything, the likelihood of the government having to incur a larger fiscal deficit has risen significantly against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” it said.

BMI said the government may have to increase its spending to counter the economic impact of the US tariffs.

“Assuming a fiscal multiplier of 0.50 derived from academic research, the government will have to increase its expenditure by around 1.4 percentage points from 21.9% of GDP to reach the government’s lower bound target of 6% on our projections,” it said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson with inputs from A.R.A. Inosante