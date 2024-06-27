COTABATO CITY — Policemen on Wednesday night intercepted a boat in the waters of Zamboanga City loaded with P19.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes bound for a seaside town in Lanao del Norte.

Police seized the contraband from the seven boatmen who were about to deliver the goods to contacts in coastal villages in Sultan Naga Dimaporo town in Lanao del Norte province in Region 10, according to local radio reports.

The suspects were now in police custody.

The boat was carrying 346 large boxes of cigarettes with Indonesian brands, authorities said. — John Felix M. Unson