COTABATO CITY — A field commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and his aide were hurt in an ambush in Poblacion village in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

In separate reports on Tuesday, the municipal police and Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said the victims, Garante Tumanggong Kawilan and Guimaludin Kamid Samad, were in a white minivan when they were attacked by gunmen on a highway.

Mr. Kawilan is one of the commanders of the Muslim rebel group’s 104th Base Command, according to authorities.

Responding police brought him and his companion to a nearby hospital. — John Felix M. Unson