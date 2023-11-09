COTABATO CITY — The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in Region 9 has provided 94 marginalized families in Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur with utility kits for income-generating projects.

The starter kits, with a total cost of P2.7 million, are comprised of basic tools for carpentry, electrical, mechanical and farming works.

Miraflor J. Casanes, DoLE provincial director for Zamboanga del Sur, said on Thursday that the distribution of the kits last Wednesday was part of the government’s socio-economic interventions meant to boost the productivity of impoverished families in the provinces.

Ms. Casanes said the 94 families that received utility kits are from Barangays Baking, Dagum, Biswangan, Gasa, Poblacion and Sapang Pinoles in the upland Lakewood town in Zamboanga del Sur.

She added that they also have continuing skills and livelihood education programs, being implemented along with other government agencies, for marginalized families and workers in Zamboanga del Sur. — John Felix M. Unson