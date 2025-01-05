COTABATO CITY — The remains of the four fatalities had been transported late Saturday to their homes in Maguindanao del Norte from Davao City.

Mayor Lester S. Sinsuat and barangay chairperson of Tamontaka, Bai Ivy Rose S. Sinsuat, had initially extended essential support to the families of the four accident victims and assisted them in setting up the places for their wakes.

Remie F. Centena and spouse Edna L. Centena were on their way home from Davao City, aboard a white passenger van, that a speeding silver van from the opposite direction of the highway in Binugao in Toril District in Davao City hit as it swerved towards the other lane of the route, causing the accident that also left five of their co-passengers injured.

Their relatives, Mary Joy A. Lastimoso and Sherlyn S. Altimo, were also among the fatalities.

Security camera footage obtained from around the scene of the accident showed that the wayward van, driven by Khadafy Landasan Salik, was so fast when it slammed the side of the vehicle carrying the victims.

Mr. Salik is now in the custody of the Davao City Police Office, radio reports in Cotabato City on Sunday morning stated.

The driver of the van whose four passengers perished in the mishap, Omar M. Lastimoso, husband of Mary Joy, sustained wounds and contusions in different parts of his body. — John Felix M. Unson