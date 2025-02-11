COTABATO CITY — The military has collected 19 more firearms surrendered by owners in two Central Mindanao towns in support of a regional disarmament program complementing the government’s Mindanao peace process.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald D. Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division (ID), told reporters on Tuesday that the firearms are now in the joint custody of the 6th ID, the 90th Infantry Battalion (IB) and Navy’s 2nd Marine Battalion.

The 19 firearms were surrendered by owners in separate symbolic rites on Monday in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur and in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte.

The 6th ID and Presidential Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. Have been implementing the Small Arms and Light Weapons Management Program since 2024.

The regional disarmament campaign covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, both in the Bangsamoro region, and Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani in Region 12.

Units of the 6th ID in the six neighboring provinces had collected 721 combat weapons since July, including M79 grenade and B40 rocket launchers and M60 machine guns. — John Felix M. Unson