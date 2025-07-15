DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation, has pledged P2 million to fund scholarships for 50 aspiring tech professionals under its flagship FutureSmart Program. This fresh investment comes with a new partnership with Edukasyon.ph to bridge technology education and real-world careers for Filipinos.

The ceremonial Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing was held on May 26, 2025, at AWS Philippines in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. The event brought together leaders from DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation, Edukasyon.ph, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), all committed to equipping young Filipinos with in-demand cloud and tech skills that lead directly to employment.

As part of this partnership, selected scholars will complete the AWS re/Start program, a 12-week workforce development training that prepares learners for entry-level cloud careers. After training, Edukasyon.ph will provide job placement support to help graduates land employment within three months, with opportunities available within DigiPlus and its extensive network of tech industry partners.

This initiative aligns with DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation’s mission to multiply opportunities for Filipinos to thrive in the digital economy. The FutureSmart Program has already impacted over 5,000 students and teachers nationwide through scholarships, technology training, learning center donations, and job pathways.

Earlier this year, FutureSmart received a Gold Stevie Award for Excellence in Social Impact at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in Seoul, a testament to the program’s tangible impact and the value of strategic partnerships in expanding access to technology education across the Philippines.

As demand for digital skills continues to rise, DigiPlus and BingoPlus Foundation remain committed to investing in future-ready education and inclusive employment opportunities. Through FutureSmart, the Foundation aims to build a workforce that is not only skilled but empowered to help shape the country’s digital future.

Ready to Launch a Career in Tech?

BingoPlus Foundation and Edukasyon.ph are now accepting applications for the AWS Cloud Skills Training Program. IT and Computer Science experience is required, only the drive to learn and grow in the tech industry. Participants will gain knowledge in Amazon Web Services (AWS), earn certifications, and open doors to career opportunities in cloud technology. Whether you’re aiming to become a cloud engineer, IT specialist, or digital entrepreneur, this program is your stepping stone.

Apply now through this link: https://tinyurl.com/AWSTrainingApplication.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

