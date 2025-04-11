Unleash your full potential with your voice

1 of 3

By Gideon Isidro

“IF YOU WANT people to follow your vision, they need to hear your voice. Who else to better represent your business, your vision, your mission, your passion, your advocacy, than you? The leader’s voice is the best model for your company to follow,” says Ron Titular, a communications coach and one of the main speakers at VoiceCon PH, to be held on April 26 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Far from being an event exclusively for voice actors and professionals, VoiceCon PH is “a celebration of the voice,” as described by Joyce Titular — actress, public speaking coach, wife of Ron, and the event’s other main speaker. Mr. Titular expounds, “This is for people who use their voice in their occupation: businesspeople, vloggers, podcasters, teachers, marketing people, salespeople, pastors. We purposely directed it more towards the business side. The skills can be used by everyday people to their advantage.”

Those looking to build their network in business or the voice industry will also have a field day, because, as Mr. Titular puts it, “The ‘Con’ in VoiceCon means voice connection. Use your voice to connect with others.”

THE BEST OF THE BEST

VoiceCon PH will bring in Francis Kong, considered the most in-demand public speaker/businessman in the Philippines. He will discuss clarity in communication with his talk, “Noises, Voices, the Message and the Messenger.” Motivational speaker, financial literacy champion for everyday Filipinos, and the author of the Yamanin (Prospering) book collection, Chinkee Tan will discuss “The Power of Your Voice,” in which he will detail how to make a person’s passions profitable through their voice.

For those who rely on social media for their business or as a livelihood, Mr. Titular points to Real Talk Darbs, a content creation expert and the founder of the RTD Creator Academy. “[He] will tell you the importance of knowing those (Mr. Kong and Mr. Tan’s lessons), and how to create content that converts,” he said. This completes the full package of knowing what to say, and convincing people with what you say.

Business knowledge will be complemented by the technical aspects of voice. Mike Pedero will talk about “Mike and the Microphones,” i.e., using communication technology correctly in indoor or outdoor settings. Dr. Shamylle Quinto and her colleagues will teach participants how to use the voice effectively from a medical perspective and care for their voice properly.

Finally, the Titular couple — veteran voice practitioners with a combined experience of more than 50 years in broadcast media — will share tips on improving vocal quality, increasing awareness of it, preparing the voice, and becoming more sensitive to it. This paves the way to eventually becoming a confident speaker.

MISSING OUT

When asked, “What happens when people don’t care about how to use their voice?” Mr. Titular replied, “A lot of missed opportunities.” He then described a situation in which someone had a very good business idea, but it wasn’t accepted due to poor communication. The next week, somebody else presented a similar idea, and theirs gets accepted only because it was communicated well.

He concludes, “They’ll follow the voice that they find confidence in. You won’t have your best relationships unless you are fully aware of how you’re communicating. That goes from your personal, all the way to your professional, your workplace… You could have a good business, but are you having your best business?”

He calls on all those who wish to unleash the power of their voice: “Everyone has got something to say, something to sell, a story to tell, a lesson to share. You deserve to be heard. Your passion, your message, your voice. Let’s connect.”

VoiceCon PH will be held on April 26. It is available for online attendance and on-site participation at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Interested parties can go to voicecon.ph/#tickets for tickets to either. The Titular couple also hold voice workshops. They can be contacted via e-mail.