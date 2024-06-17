COTABATO CITY — Six people packed in a tricycle, including a one-year-old girl, were killed when it collided head-on with a truck along the highway in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City (GenSan), police reported on Monday.

Except for six-year-old Zowie Natalie M. Cañedo, who died of her injuries in a hospital, five of the road crash victims died on the spot. They were Lathicia Jane F. Enan, 1; Jeremy Michael D. Culanan, 11; Rosilene B. Pajaro, 28; Marivic S. Enan, 28; and the tricycle driver, Jay F. Cañedo, 32.

Gen. Percival Augustus P. Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said four other passengers of the same tricycle — Sphyc Raven M. Cañedo, 13; Mary Rose P. Enan, 12; Chriespair M. Cañedo, 8; and Kristen Joy F. Enan, 7 — were being treated for their injuries at a hospital.

The driver of the Isuzu truck involved in the collision has been detained by police, but radio reports on Monday said that based on the initial traffic investigation, the tricycle had veered into the lane of the oncoming truck.

Two police investigators, Chief Master Sgt. Ronald T. Bautista and Senior Master Sgt. Limuel P. Aves, separately said that the victims cramped in the tricycle had come from a beach resort and on their way home when the accident happened along Makar-Siguel Highway. — John Felix M. Unson