COTABATO CITY — Three boys drowned while trying to catch fish in a deep fishpond in the village of Dalapitan, Matalam town in Cotabato on Tuesday.

Officials of the Matalam Municipal Police Station and Roel L. Vargas, who is managing the Matalam Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, separately confirmed to reporters on Thursday that all three minors died.

He said one of the boys probably drowned first. His companions also drowned after trying to rescue him.

Mr. Vargas said they were still investigating the incident.

Matalam Vice Mayor Ralph R. Rafael has ordered village officials in Dalapitan to put up signs around the fishpond warning residents of the deep water.

He said the local government would help the families of the victims facilitate their burial. — John Felix M. Unson