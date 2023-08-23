DESPITE perceived time constraints, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready and willing to attend to the request of the House of Representatives to hold a special election for the vacated post of expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr.

On Tuesday, congressmen through voice voting adopted House Resolution No. 1212, urging the Comelec to hold the special election. “The vacancy has left the constituency of the third legislative district of the province of Negros Oriental without representation in the House of Representatives,” it said.

Responding to queries from reporters about the request to hold special polls, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said: “If we will be directed… we will comply with haste.”

Mr. Teves was dismissed from the House on Aug. 16, primarily based on “disorderly behavior” because of his continued absence without leave from Congress. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz