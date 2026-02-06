LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. is developing a beachside residential village along the coast of Nasugbu, Batangas, which is expected to generate P7 billion in sales by 2032.

The 18-hectare (ha) project, called Villa Scala, will rise within the 116-hectare Nascala Coast and will feature 217 prime residential lots, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Villa Scala will be developed by Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI), which specializes in master-planned tourism and leisure townships.

Lot sizes will range from 407 square meters (sq.m.) to 1,081 sq.m. The village is scheduled for completion by 2032.

Inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast, the development will offer views of Nasugbu Bay, the West Philippine Sea, and nearby mountain ranges.

Future residents will also have access to nearby leisure facilities for activities such as yachting and sailing, Megaworld said.

The village will feature its own Villa Scala Clubhouse, designed with Positano-style, cliffside Mediterranean architecture that reflects Southern Italian coastal living.

The clubhouse will have floor-to-ceiling glass walls that allow natural light to enter, while its infinity pool will offer seaside views. Other amenities include function rooms, a fitness center, and an open courtyard.

About 40% of the village will be allocated to open spaces, with 15-meter-wide roads and an underground cabling system for electrical and telecommunications utilities.

The village will be complemented by commercial hubs, leisure destinations, expansive commercial lots, mixed-use centers, and town centers within Nascala Coast.

Nasugbu, located about 112 kilometers south of Metro Manila, is home to several luxury resorts and private beaches.

“With this village, we envision to continue developing Nascala Coast into a thriving coastal address where generations of families can flourish,” Megaworld Global-Estate, Inc. First Vice-President Rachelle P. Hernandez said.

Villa Scala is about a 2.5-hour drive from Metro Manila and an hour from Tagaytay City.

It is accessible from Bonifacio Global City and the Makati central business district via major roads such as the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), the Ternate-Nasugbu Highway, and the upcoming Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX).

Megaworld is ramping up its provincial expansion this year with a P65-billion capital expenditure budget, 30% higher than the P50 billion allocated last year.

The company reported a 14% increase in earnings in the first nine months of 2025.

Megaworld shares rose by 0.45% or one centavo to close at P2.24 apiece on Thursday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz