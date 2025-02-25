REAL ESTATE developer Pueblo de Oro has allocated P3.7 billion for the development of a 13-hectare (ha) residential project in Batangas City.

“Pueblo de Oro Westwoods Heights is set to become the preferred address in Batangas City, offering unparalleled accessibility, scenic views, modern amenities, and timeless architecture,” it said in a Feb. 18 statement.

The low-density residential project, located in Barangay Tinga Itaas, Batangas City, is expected to generate approximately P6 billion in revenues, the developer said in an e-mail.

Pueblo de Oro Westwoods Heights will comprise 548 units, including 475 house-and-lot units and 73 open lots. Buyers may choose between single-attached or single-detached homes, both designed for flexibility and customization.

The project’s distinctive house designs and hillside lots maximize scenic views and the natural topography, according to the developer.

The single-attached homes will have a lot area of 88 square meters (sq.m.) and a floor area of 66 sq.m., with a selling price of approximately P4.04 million and a total contract price of P4.81 million.

Meanwhile, the single-detached homes will have a lot area of 110 sq.m. and a floor area of 66 sq.m., priced at P4.48 million, with a total contract price of P5.34 million.

Around 40% of the developable area will be dedicated to open spaces, including pocket parks and roads.

Amenities will include a linear park, a clubhouse with a function hall, an activity room, an administrative and security office, a swimming pool, a children’s playground, a basketball court, and jogging lanes.

“Westwoods Heights is also an idyllic option for families from further south, including Mindoro, seeking a home in Batangas City or near Lipa City,” it said.

The area is less congested than other urban centers in the region while offering access to schools, employment opportunities, and commercial establishments.

Westwoods Heights is strategically situated along the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway, just 2.7 kilometers from Jose P. Laurel Highway, providing convenient access to key cities such as Lipa, Tanauan, and Sto. Tomas.

The upcoming Tinga Itaas Exit is expected to reduce travel time from the STAR Tollway to Tinga Itaas from over 20 minutes to just five minutes, significantly improving connectivity to Metro Manila. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz