BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific explained before a Senate hearing on Wednesday the “external issues” that significantly affected its flight schedules in recent months, including supply problems for aircraft engines and damaged planes.

“The global aviation industry has been impacted by Pratt & Whitney engine issues,” Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Alexander Lao told senators at the hearing that was prompted by widespread customer complaints.

Mr. Lao said while they had already ordered spare engines from Pratt & Whitney last year in anticipation of the shortage, the manufacturer informed them in March that “there were no more engines.”

He said restoring an engine would now take 220 days instead of the industry norm of 90 days.

More than 120 aircrafts around the world are grounded because of this problem, with Cebu Pacific experiencing 12 unscheduled engine removals since March, Mr. Lao said.

The airline also pointed to damage caused by runway debris, among other incidents, that have forced long-term grounding for several of its aircraft.

“In total we have three aircraft grounded due to Pratt and Whitney and five aircraft long-term grounded due to the other incidents,” the company said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific also attributed flight cancellations to increased red lightning alerts in Manila, with around 535 flights affected from April to June.

Mr. Lao said they are now working on leasing additional aircraft to operate more scheduled flights and at the same time discontinue some routes.

Senator Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay-Angeles, who presided over the hearing, questioned why Cebu Pacific has not trimmed its marketing and sales activities knowing their aircraft limitations.

“If airlines have an existing problem with [spare] parts, shouldn’t they stop offering these flights if they can’t provide [adequate] services?” she said.

Senators Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel and Mary Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares also criticized the airline, citing the impact on tourism and opportunity losses from chaotic flight schedules.

Mr. Lao made a public apology, saying, “We express our sincerest apologies to our passengers for the disruptions and assure you that we are committed to resolving these challenges.”

Cebu Pacific said all passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations are entitled to free rebooking and refunds.

Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), which has also received passenger complaints, said it is also affected by global supply chain issues.

“We are actively seeking for more sources of critical parts/suppliers,” PAL Vice-President for Legal Affairs Ma. Clara C. De Castro said.

The airline is also expecting additional planes to arrive starting July.

For Air Asia, the company’s Government Relations Head Desiree Bandal said they have matched their flight schedule with their existing number of planes.

“We are also working on expanding our fleet from 14 to 20 by the end of the year,” she said.

Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said at the same hearing that airlines are already planning to reduce their flights and have submitted the proposed routes they will drop. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz