AIR FARES are likely to remain steady as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) keeps the fuel surcharge unchanged for June.

The fuel surcharge, which is added to the base fare, will be retained at Level 6 for June, CAB said in an advisory on Tuesday signed by CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla.

At Level 6, the domestic passenger surcharge ranges from P185 to P665, while the international surcharge varies from P610.37 to P4,538.40.

The fuel surcharge has remained at Level 6 since March.

The last time the CAB downgraded the fuel surcharge was in February at Level 5 from Level 6 in January.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file its application with this office on or before the effective period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” Mr. Arcilla said.

A fuel surcharge may be collected by airlines based on the movements in jet fuel prices, based on a benchmark known as MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore).

The applicable conversion rate for June is P57.26 to a dollar.

