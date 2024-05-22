MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) said it has energized a P450-million new substation in Batangas City.

“The newly energized Pallocan West substation will not only cater to the existing energy demand of Batangas City but is also designed to support the future power requirements of the emerging economic hub,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said in a statement on Tuesday.

The power distributor said that the new 69 kilovolt (kV)-13.8 kV gas-insulated switchgear substation comes with an installation of a 50-megavolt-ampere power transformer.

It also has two new 13.8 kV distribution feeders and a new 69 kV line source.

The new substation is expected to provide power to key government establishments in the province such as the Office of the Vice Governor, the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk, Evaluation, Alleviation, and Mitigation Zone, the Bureau of Internal Revenue District Office – Batangas City, and the Batangas City Hall of Justice.

It will also cover the energy requirements of business establishments including SM City Batangas, Wilcon Depot Batangas, United Doctors of St. Camillus de Lellis Hospital and Medical Center, Jesus of Nazareth Hospital Batangas, Days Hotel by Wyndham Batangas, and Pontefino Hotel and Residences.

“Moving forward, Meralco will continue investing heavily on projects that will not just improve the electricity distribution system, but also contribute to ensuring that the infrastructure support for the government’s nation-building efforts,” Mr. Aperocho said.

Earlier this month, Meralco said it had switched on the P170.81-million Malinta Substation in Valenzuela City.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera