BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has ordered the release of cash assistance to families who lost their homes to Super Typhoon Doksuri, locally named Egay.

Almost 2,000 houses had been damaged by the typhoon, mostly from the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar has ordered his subordinates to start releasing the funds to regional offices affected by the typhoon. — Artemio A. Dumlao